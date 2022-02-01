I strongly believe in donations. I’m so thankful for all the fundraisers/donations, but the one I’m most thankful for is Children’s Miracle Network. “Every day, CMN Hospitals treat:16,200 kids with Trauma, 935 Kids with Diabetes, 2,128 Kids with Cancer, 2,329 Kids for Surgeries, and 925 Babies in NICU.” Wow! That’s a lot! They also have 62 children enter a CMN Hospital every minute. 1/10 of the children in North America are treated by a CMN Hospital each year.
Did you know that there are 170 Children’s Hospitals in North America? This is a very supportive Children’s Hospital. They have helped so many children since Aug. 11, 1983, when they first started. This has been a long, lasting Children’s Hospital that I hope will last forever. I hope that if your child needs help you take them to a generous, caregiving Hospital like this one, because this is where miracles happen.
Thank you, Children’s Miracle Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.