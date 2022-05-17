What a nice surprise this weekend — a Google alert informing me that in the Press & Dakotan’s “News at the Library” column, you reported that the Yankton Community Library is now carrying two of my novels, “The Bluebell Girls” and “The Cranberry Inn”!
Like many authors, I love libraries, so this was great news. Having lived in the Northeast all my life, I didn’t know anything about Yankton, but I soon discovered that I’m connected on social media to someone who lives an hour south. She told me that Yankton is near a very pretty dam and lake on the Missouri River. It sounds lovely and I hope to visit one day!
If any of your readers like feel-good stories about family, small towns and finding home, I hope they’ll take a look at my books the next time they’re at the library. And I’d be happy to hear from anyone who reads them or has a question about them. I can be reached through my website, www.BarbaraJosselsohn.com.
Wishing everyone in Yankton a wonderful summer filled with happy summer reading!
