We have recently learned that the president knew the seriousness of the coronavirus, but lied publicly numerous times to mislead us into thinking this virus was similar to the common flu. He and his cabinet were negligent in creating a plan to reduce the spread of the virus. He continued to stress that it was up to each state to come up with a plan to curb the spread of the virus and to treat those who were suffering from the virus.
At the same time, the president refused to aid the states in stopping the spread and treatment of the virus. He sent federal troops to cities and states where their assistance wasn’t needed or wanted. He stated in the interview with Mr. Woodward that he didn’t want to panic the American people by being truthful about the virus. But during the most recent “Liar’s Convention” (RNC), and since then, he has done nothing but threaten the American people that African Americans will dismantle white suburban America.
Where would our country be today if the president’s heart and mind were even a fraction of his ego?
In a presidential debate held Oct. 28, 1980, candidate Ronald Reagan asked the American people this question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago? With the unemployment rate over 8%, an economy in free fall and with over 190,000 dead from the coronavirus, the statistics are clear: We are much weaker, sicker and poorer than we were four years ago.
There is only one choice in this presidential election. We need a leader, not a liar.
