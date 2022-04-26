In what Universe is it OK to sexually groom innocent children?
Whether the groomers are dirty old pederasts seeking a thrill or narcissistic educators bent on achieving their “progressive” societal goals, the result is the same. The pure, sweet innocence of vulnerable children is destroyed by solipsistic adults. Even worse, in some cases, adults who occupy positions of trust.
In the recent school board election, there was a clear choice between two candidates who favor putting the interests of parents first, versus two candidates who favor genuflecting to the so-called experts regarding the sexual education of our children.
The candidates who advocated putting parents’ interests first were defeated by the incumbents who have shown little but disdain for parents’ input.
Why? Less than a fourth of the eligible voters voted, that’s why. If you failed to educate yourself on the issues and vote to keep our children safe, shame on you.
