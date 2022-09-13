I recently received notice that my apartment building has entered an exclusive contract with Midco. That’d be OK since I like Midco, except now, I’ll pay twice what I was paying, for half the quality of service.
And there is no choice.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 2:43 am
Bluepeak and CenturyLink aren't options, and no one will have a personal account with Midco: It's an arrangement between the property management company and the ISP.
And there is no choice.
Bluepeak and CenturyLink aren’t options, and no one will have a personal account with Midco: It’s an arrangement between the property management company and the ISP.
If you want Internet service, it’s an additional $55/month to your rent for the absolute lowest tier, or none at all. (Well or pay-by-the-gig with a mobile provider.)
Because it’s the property owner doing this, they’re in their legal, if not moral or ethical, right to do this.
It’s just surprising for me to experience this sort of thing in a place like Yankton, where people and businesses don’t tend to be so underhanded. Our rent has increased every year, sometimes multiple times, depending on the lease.
With prices so high and now having our taxes subsidizing irresponsible people who took out debt they didn’t repay (for an experience many of us didn’t get to have, because we don’t take on commitments we can’t keep), it’s just one kick after another, until we’re destitute and “temporarily unhoused.”
Perhaps that’s the intent.
