There is legislation being considered to further protections for pregnant workers titled Pregnant Workers Fairness Act S.1486. If passed, the PWFA would protect mothers in the workforce by providing consistent guidelines for employers nationwide. Currently, women are subject to early leave if they have complications during pregnancy. Others are forced out of their jobs instead of employers providing adequate workspace.
American women deserve protections from being forced to take early leave or being forced out of the workplace.
I encourage Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds to join Sen. Chuck Grassley in co-sponsoring this important bill. They would be joining Rep. Dusty Johnson in his support as he voted to pass the bill in the House earlier this year.
Passing this legislation protects American women that do not qualify for protections afforded by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Pregnancy Discrimination Act and ADA.
Not only would American women be protected, but the bill also protects American businesses that would need exemptions if providing accommodations causes the employer undue hardship.
Common-sense legislation like the PWFA need to be passed, and I urge Sen. Thune and Sen. Rounds to sign on as co-sponsors and move this legislation through for American women workers.
