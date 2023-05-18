Raise their hands if they are happy with the economic mess caused by BOTH PARTIES! Lack of leadership in Washington DC is causing undue worry/anxiety/pressure on all good citizens.
Like any corporation, if the top leaders are disjointed-unorganized-morale killing, it just trickles on downhill to the GRUNTS who make it work, destroying us.
Same here with President/Congress/Federal Bureaucracy that is in place. Stop and think — No matter what party is in charge, we have this same budget mess every year. Each party fights over its own silly lines. One party wishes to send money out everywhere in the world, yet we neglect our own needs. The U.S. actually has areas where no safe drinking water is available to them! No sewers! Yet we neglect our own needs to send money elsewhere. Each Congress person does nothing but enrich themselves while stripping our money from us.
Think about all the Taxes/Fees/inflation piled on to average taxpayer! The U.S. is about at its end of its run.
So, let’s hope these fools we call leaders hit the debt ceiling, cause the crisis they claim will happen if it hits. Let’s draw the line here in the sand. Let it happen. What’s the worst that can happen? All Biden’s illegals he has let in lose their free cell phone coverage? It’s not free for you and I are paying for it.
Enough is Enough. Draw the line in sand and let’s get the crash over with. Let’s kick the Federal Reserve to the curb; let’s stop “borrowing” money. Let’s operate the government on CASH FLOW. Start at federal Level; the states will catch on fast.
(2) comments
Great idea, Larry. Let’s default and see what happens‼️
Like you say, “The U.S. is about at its end of its run… let’s get the crash over with.”
Problem: Collapse of our global economic system just might just take a while to “get the crash over with.”
*️⃣US defaulting on its debt is a 'whole different level of economic risk,' | Fox Business*️⃣
“The threat of default risks economic catastrophe for all Americans."
https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/us-defaulting-debt-whole-different-level-economic-risk-bidens-economic-adviser-says
