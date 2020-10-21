Recently, I had an appointment to renew my driver’s license in Yankton. I was surprised and disappointed to discover both driver’s license workers did not wear any kind of face coverings.
When I asked why they weren’t wearing face masks, they said they weren’t required to wear them, they didn’t believe in them and it was their right to not wear them. There were small plexiglass barriers with holes in them at their work stations which didn’t prevent the flow of air droplets.
I was masked, kept my distance, and used hand sanitizer after every time I touched something.
Bottom line: If you are concerned for your health, renew your driver’s license online when it is time to renew it. Because of eyeglasses I could not renew online. And if you cannot renew your license online, wait to do it in person until after there is an approved COVID-19 vaccine and the driver’s license workers wear masks.
