It is interesting that the GOP of the Legislature, which usually calls for smaller, less government, is on the move again. Several of these bills should make people cringe and wonder what is happening to South Dakota citizens?
Abortion is already well regulated in South Dakota. Gov. Noem is jumping on the bandwagon on who can come up with the strictest/harmful law. Noem wants citizens to become bounty hunters. to spy on their neighbors. Most people are pro-life, BUT South Dakota Legislature won’t even expand Medicaid to protect the children after birth. What do you think?
Fairness in Women’s Sports: Another issue for Ms. Noem to strengthen her national, conservatives’ exposure, again. SDHSAA has a policy that works. OK, let’s make all things equal. No girls in boy sports (like a football)? Plus, Trans are NOT terrorists.
Extension of Tax Breaks for Private Schools: There are fewer private school students but the Legislature is going to let them have more money without any public knowledge of where the money is going or how much is going where? Gov. Noem promised open government, NOT.
Critical Race Theory: A bandwagon for conservatives. A NON-ISSUE, because it is not, and never has been, taught in K-12 schools in S.D. This is another way to waste time and money. Plus, it will limit discussion of historical and social issues which are not CRT.
I would suggest to the state’s GOP legislators to focus on what is good for South Dakota and not just following the crowd. You have better things to do.
