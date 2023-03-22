This is in regard to the March 15 Press & Dakotan story, “Noem: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine ‘Europe’s Fight, Not Ours.'”
The Budapest Memorandum — which on Dec. 5, 1994, the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the United States signed — provide Ukraine with security assurances in connection with becoming a non-nuclear weapon state. The four parties signed the memorandum, containing a preamble and six paragraphs. The first says: The signers reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine. The second adds: that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defense. The third adds: to refrain from economic coercion designed to subordinate to their own interest the exercise by Ukraine of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus to secure advantages of any kind.
