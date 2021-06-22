I appreciated Kay Hansen’s letter (Press & Dakotan, June 15) regarding proper term usage for medical marijuana and other drugs that are used for medical purposes.
The political opponents of medical marijuana love nothing more than to relegate such drugs to the status of common dirt. I’m very happy that South Dakota will be implementing medical marijuana.
Two scoundrel governors, Noem in South Dakota and Ricketts in Nebraska, have done everything in their power to try and stop this process. I also have news for Nebraskans Terry Wagner (Lancaster County Sheriff) and Gov. Pete Ricketts: This next round is one you will not win. The people will prevail and your Hitlerian efforts will be relegated to the historical dustbin.
Let’s face it: The only reason law enforcement has filed lawsuits against both medical and recreational marijuana is because they fear the loss of funding. They love that power and the toys that come with it. These people will not quit until we are a completely dominated police state.
This antiquated notion that all cops are wonderful people is not only dangerous, it is ridiculous as well. I would say that for every good cop, there is also a bad one. I dealt with one of the worst ever in 2011. In fact, he was so misguided and incompetent that he was eventually fired by the city that had initially hired him. I don’t hate law enforcement, but I will state unequivocally that they possess way too much power.
