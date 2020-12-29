A discussion as a friend to Yankton County:
Article 5 was referred back to Yankton Planning and Zoning. This may have been an effort to delay or “rat hole” or side step the normal process of enacting zoning ordinances.
Our farmers need a clear course on what they can and cannot do.
This whole dispute has gone on for more than two years. Inaction on this matter is actually hurting farmers and Yankton County citizens that want to make an investment and don’t know where they stand.
How would you like to build something and your building permit was constantly delayed, delayed again and then delayed again with no future resolution in sight?
Sensible solutions have been offered:
• A reasonable setback
• 2-acre rule
• Road use agreements
• Proper disposal of manure waste
There are universal truths that almost all agree on:
• No one wants to see an ag development encroaching on another’s, especially when it is only 75 feet from another’s property (unless mutually agreed).
• Acreage size is important. Housing is important. Resale value is important. Lending criteria is important. Enterprise value is very important. Rural development is important.
• It is financially impossible to encourage development where the burden of costs of maintaining a road is shifted from the property owner to the county.
• Waste disposal, regardless if it originated from livestock or humans, is a constant dilemma. Proper rotation and adequate land mass is necessary in addressing this issue.
There are plenty of safe zones in Yankton County where citizens and farmers can build and operate enterprises that are neighborly to each other. Not having a clear path on this issue hurts economic development and restricts the expansion of a prosperous tax base.
This matter needs closure. It has gone on long enough.
It is time for the Yankton County Commission to move forward on this issue. I request that you take a vote to instruct the Yankton County Planning and Zoning to set a deadline date and/or immediately return Article 5 back to the Yankton County Commission to (have) the vote that is long overdue.
