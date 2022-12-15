In his letter (Press & Dakotan, Dec. 9), Keith Wing says my warnings about Republicans “could not be further from the truth.”

Here are the facts.

(2) comments

ImMe

I don’t disagree.

Report Add Reply
TruthFairy605
TruthFairy605

Mr. Williams, I’m afraid the truth of your words will fall on deaf ears.

I think SoDakD nailed it when he said “The Truth Has No Defense Against Fools Determined to Believe Lies.”

And in our current American political ecosystem he’s referring primarily to the older folks in our population who identify with a Republican Party which now represents older white folks whose resistance to the demographic change in our society makes them long for the way things used to be - the driving force behind the MAGA movement.

Those of us who are younger see the rightwing fulminations of folks on this forum like Mr. Skow, Abe, Mr. Wick and VoiceforAll as emblematic of the reason so many of us are repulsed by the Republican Party.

But politically that reality won’t be felt immediately. (Though we did our part in squelching the “Red Wave, didn’t we?”)

May you live long enough to see our generation take its place in American politics.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.