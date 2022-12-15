In his letter (Press & Dakotan, Dec. 9), Keith Wing says my warnings about Republicans “could not be further from the truth.”
Here are the facts.
The 2022 South Dakota Republican platform proclaims, “Opposition to Socialized Medicine.” The Republican South Dakota government has rejected Medicaid expansion, leaving thousands without health insurance. Republicans have repeatedly called for cutting entitlements. The New York Times on Nov. 2, 2022, reports Republicans have embraced plans to cut benefits and increase the retirement age for both Social Security and Medicare.
The S.D. Republican platform states, “We support our state’s commitment to quality education consistent with Republican values.” It would allow families to direct their education tax dollars to support private schools. It suggests inserting religious teachings and icons into our public schools. Politicizing curriculum, using public funds for private schools, and low teacher compensation levels in South Dakota are a threat to public education.
Tens of thousands of scientists in more than a hundred nations have amassed an overwhelming amount of evidence pointing to a clear conclusion: humans are the main cause of climate change.
The current inflation rate is nowhere near record levels. In the 1970s and 1980s inflation rates exceeded 10%.
The crime rate is well below the rates seen in the 1980s and 1990s. Data from the CDC shows the homicide rate for the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020, the highest increase recorded in modern history. Republicans were in control at that time.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in gas prices, but the quick actions of the Biden administration ensured it was a short-term spike rather than a long- term problem.
The Obama administration reduced the national debt. The massive tax cut enacted during the Republican administration reversed the downward trend in the debt.
The disgraced Republican ex-president, whose companies have been convicted of numerous felony crimes, advocates doing away with the constitution. He appointed justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, giving state legislators control over women’s bodies.
The current Republican Party, that embraces lies and is led by the twice impeached ex-president, is a threat to our country.
(2) comments
I don’t disagree.
Mr. Williams, I’m afraid the truth of your words will fall on deaf ears.
I think SoDakD nailed it when he said “The Truth Has No Defense Against Fools Determined to Believe Lies.”
And in our current American political ecosystem he’s referring primarily to the older folks in our population who identify with a Republican Party which now represents older white folks whose resistance to the demographic change in our society makes them long for the way things used to be - the driving force behind the MAGA movement.
Those of us who are younger see the rightwing fulminations of folks on this forum like Mr. Skow, Abe, Mr. Wick and VoiceforAll as emblematic of the reason so many of us are repulsed by the Republican Party.
But politically that reality won’t be felt immediately. (Though we did our part in squelching the “Red Wave, didn’t we?”)
May you live long enough to see our generation take its place in American politics.
