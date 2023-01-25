I see democracy, respect everyone, truth, voting rights, justice, integrity coming top down in government. Conversely, I see the opposite coming top down but worsening. I think the founding fathers expected noble people to govern.
We have people treated like animals or garbage. Witness DeSantis and Abbott making migrants not human by busing them and dumping them. Ms. Noem, scared of differences — no refugees in SD. Messrs. Thune, Rounds and Johnson live and vote racism.
Love and acceptance also come from above. From God. Catholic and Lutheran Social Services and others regard the stranger and resettlement, nearly 150 years.
It’s my understanding in Canada migrant workers are given cards, put on health insurance and given reduced flight prices.
We need diversity. God tells us and shows us. Immigration legislation could be but the Trump Cult fears — no action. Never solved. Fox News hate commandments say “thou shalt be a racist bigot and hate.”
Unemployment is very low and if it were zero, we would still have two million unfilled jobs. Fill those jobs! Why wouldn’t Ms. Noem brag about filling jobs? Shouldn’t SD economy max out?
Sen. Grassley won’t allow funds for Afghanistan aides to our soldiers to come here. Honor our vets. Every vote counts, but no Trump Cult folks voted for the Cummings voting bill. It is a sin to look down upon others but being insecure we look down thinking we look better. A lie. Politicians prey on the vulnerable.
God loves us. In church all are sinners and all are forgiven. We’re the same. When we know love, we can love others as ourselves and not stomp on others. Stop stomping on others. See God’s gift of diversity and in a nation life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Dealing with our bigotry is a life-long journey from the “top” to heart.
