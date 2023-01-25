I see democracy, respect everyone, truth, voting rights, justice, integrity coming top down in government. Conversely, I see the opposite coming top down but worsening. I think the founding fathers expected noble people to govern.

We have people treated like animals or garbage. Witness DeSantis and Abbott making migrants not human by busing them and dumping them. Ms. Noem, scared of differences — no refugees in SD. Messrs. Thune, Rounds and Johnson live and vote racism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.