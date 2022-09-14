To fight inflation, central banks raise interest rates and governments raise taxes. They don’t take responsibility for the policy failures that created today’s inflation: faulty energy policy, financial and energy sanctions on Russia that will never work, and COVID mandate policies that exploded national debt and terribly disrupted or destroyed small businesses along with most peoples’ daily lives.
I favor continuous improvement to provide economical, safe, and environmentally responsible energy. Renewable energy generation that doesn’t hide the high hidden environmental, financial, and social costs incurred from its manufacture and operation should be a part of the solution, but why eliminate what was working — efficient fossil fuels? The cost to greatly reduce their pollution would be much less than the cost of current inflation — especially for the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.