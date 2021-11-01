Press & Dakotan, you should be ashamed of yourselves for printing such scurrilous diatribe which you published on Oct. 20, 2021, by the minister from Avon. Statements he made, if made by your paper, would likely result in litigation as they contained half-truths, false statements and innuendoes.
You may argue that in politics anything goes, but this really goes beyond all decency. Please curb your enthusiasm for your leftist readers.
