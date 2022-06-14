This is in regard to The Associated Press story, “Noem: SD May Sue Over LGBTQ Policy,” in the June 3 Press & Dakotan:
My daughter, Annie Lanning, who died in a tragic weather-related accident on May 12 of this year, fought tirelessly for “Safe Space for Everyone.” Our current governor seems to have a problem with that concept.
I respect her right to her opinion, but when it involves such overt bigotry and discrimination, I have to speak out — not only in respect for my daughter but also out of respect for everyone.
