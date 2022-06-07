Once again, another school massacre, this one in Uvalde, Texas.
We here in the U.S. view such things as being relatively normal. This is the same country that worships feckless individuals such as Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz. You can add Tucker Carlson to that list as well. Lastly, there’s the Southern Gubernatorial Terror Tripartite: Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott and Kevin Stitt.
These monsters are slowly but surely dismantling democracy under your noses while you cheer them on in your misguided, conspiracy-ridden glory. Within a few more years, even your overblown and beloved Second Amendment will be nothing but hollow words as opposed to hollow point. You get what you pay for people. The radical right doesn’t care about you: They care about winning at any cost and by any means, be it via redistricting, abortion restrictions, or other forms of political malice that they excel at.
The age of grievance voting pays big dividends to those who are engaging in the never-ending cesspool swimming known as radical American politics. The goal? An autocratic oligarchy with just the right amount of theocratic subtlety thrown in for good measure. After all, if you can come across as remotely religious, people will be convinced that you’ve got God on your side. What a twisted surreal show! We’ll see you later America. It was good while it lasted. Until the next school massacre, have a good one.
