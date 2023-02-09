South Dakota politics are dominated by the GOP, thus endangering lives and liberty of all the citizens of S.D./USA.
Look what the Legislature (and supporters) proposed thus far. Look at some legislators, out-of-state influencers and S.D. groups supporting the ban on anything for trans youth, even if their parents, doctors and mental health professionals support trans youth choice. They are swayed by groups like the S.D. Heritage Alliance, Concerned Women for America, S.D. Catholic Conference and the S.D. Freedom Caucus. There are groups which are faith-based constitutional movements that are a “political movement that embraces far-right nationalism and the forceful suppression of any opposition, all overseen by an authoritarian government (10-20-2020, CBS News Leslie Gorstein.)” It’s called Christo-Fascism.
HB 1234, public funds to be spent at private (religious) schools. Some legislators and associated groups will support the destruction of public schools. Teacher pay in SD is 50th in the nation (KELOLAND, Jan. 23) and more teachers will leave because of this.
The proposed Social Studies Standards emphasize conservativism in the standards. Look at the lack of S.D. educators input into those standards. Look to HB1070 “… K-12 curriculum available to all public schools in American history and exceptionalism, explaining why America rose to greatness and how to keep it that way …”
The result is the loss of school district funding/textbook selection, individual rights and mandating control by radical groups with help from GOP Legislators. Is this what you want?
Wake up, South Dakota. It’s your choice, control or freedom. (Also, “Christian/Bible/God” are not in the Constitution.)
