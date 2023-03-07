My opinion about pet abuse is that people should stop because animals deserve to be safe.
I don’t like when people hurt animals because I love animals. When I see people abusing their pets it makes me sad and that they’re doing that, especially if it’s a family member. I think that some people abuse animals because they want to make them mean.
