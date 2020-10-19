This letter is in response to the one printed from the Reverend Dan Brandt in the October 8 issue of the Press & Dakotan. In it, he lists all of the grievances he can think of and lays them at the feet of President Trump and Senators Thune and Rounds.
So now the former Vice President Biden gets a free pass from Brandt on all of the things he has said and done over the last 47 years. For instance, when speaking to a room full of Marines, Biden is on tape saying that “There are sure a lot of dumb bastards in this room.” He is on tape saying that “None of the 200,000 people who have perished from COVID-19 would have died if I had been in charge. You can look up the data. They would all be alive today!” Speaking to an African-American man, he says “If you don’t vote for Biden, then you ain’t Black.”
In his letter, Brandt seems to be suggesting that if you are Republican, or even disagree with anything he says, you need to get counseling. I may need counseling, but not for any of the reasons listed above. I will close by posing what I admit is a hypothetical question. Do you think that the Supreme Court Justices who made Roe v. Wade law of the land would still vote the same way if they knew that more than 62 million babies would be aborted by the year 2020?
