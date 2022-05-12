No one should be surprised by the pending overturning of Roe V Wade. Republican court nominees have been chosen from a Federalist list of candidates considered certain to rule against Roe if given the opportunity. The Senate cheated when approving candidates from Obama and changing tact on the last Trump nominee. The fervor is driven by religious fanatics willing to cheat, steal and kill for their vision.
The majority of Americans want abortion in some form, even in South Dakota. Estimates of 80% of U.S. women want abortion legal. Chances of compromise are nil, and there will be unintended consequences. Remember, the majority of GOP court nominees were made by presidents who lost the popular vote. Also, the Senate is an anti-democratic body since all states have two regardless of population. It may not happen for a while, but demographics aren’t on the GOP side.
It is likely that abortion pills will grow a large underground market and people will travel to legal states and countries. More women will elect for tubal surgeries, and more will opt for a different sexuality. Travel assistance will be provided for some, but many poor women will suffer. The fanatics care about the unborn, but after birth, they are on their own.
European countries have a liberal abortion policy but have few abortions because of a high level of free services to new mothers. Women are paid to have babies and parents are given up to six months paid leave. Childcare is more affordable. But not here.
Americans are trending away from religion. Who can blame us? The religious right hates birth control, public schools, universities, women’s rights, the non-religious and democracy. Strong male leaders and “Whiteness” seem in favor.
The solution is in our voting choices. We need less of the Thunes, Johnsons, Rounds and Noems. They’re making us slaves to their intolerance. They manage us but don’t represent us. We need to pass a new abortion law (again). We need to vote out those who think they serve us. We need reforms, especially for the U.S. court system. For more, read “Allow me to Retort” by Elie Mystal.
