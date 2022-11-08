Medieval King John of England angered English barons by conducting continuous, and mostly losing, wars at their expense. They forced him to sign the Magna Carta, which laid the legal foundation for freedom from government tyranny. If we the people don’t stand up to our present two-party government and demand it, that hard won liberty will be lost for a hundred years.
From Presidents Bush to Biden, America has spent the 21st century in one costly war after another. Afghanistan, Iraq, and since 2014 — Ukraine, where the USA instigated and funded regime change and their fascists’ eight-year civil war against ethnic Russians in the eastern Donbas. Encouraged by John McCain and others in power, Zelensky stoked the hatred by outlawing the Russian Orthodox Church and proscribing his citizens’ Russian culture and language — unlike Israel where you can file legal papers in Arabic. Though Russia is responsible for its invasion, our government’s policies have fostered war instead of peace.
