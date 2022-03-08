Yankton is again faced with our taxes increasing in the near future. The YSD Facilities Task Force committee’s recommendations include up to $20.6 million that Dr. Kindle has said the district has been budgeting for and has a “capital outlay” to cover that expense.
However, what they don’t mention is that if the School Board approves this move by our district, that $20.6 million only covers Phase 1. If Phase 1 is approved, Phase 2 and 3 would ultimately be necessary for the project to even make sense. In other words, the addition to the new building to eventually house first grade and the additions needed to Stewart and Lincoln Elementary schools to house Yankton’s grades 2-5 would then be on the taxpayers’ dime.
The School Board wants to hear from you! Please email them with your opinion. The email given on the district site is this: SchoolBoard@ysd.k12.sd.us.
