OK, a lot of important and surprising events happened last week Tuesday night and were more exposed the next day.
The red wave fell far short and became a vote of the best qualified vs the less capable. It was most notable in the fact it was not notable. More like a spilled Shirley Temple. Many of the candidates endorsed by Trump failed or fell short of expectations. Most notably, Trump himself stood at the camera early on, before winners were called, and said if my candidates win, I should have “all” the credit. Any who might lose? That blame is all on the candidate. Not Trump’s fault.
I have always felt Trump has no business as captain of our “ship of state.” He is a self-centered narcissist on the monster “ego trip” of his life. He is a loose cannon on our ship of state creating more damage and offering nothing in help, leadership or improving our situation.
His personal statement on camera Tuesday night proves all these fears. He will always take credit but never take responsibility.
We need everyone to have their say. Both sides to be heard and valid solution that incorporates all views. Trump can be on the stage saying First Amendment rights allow him “any” statement. But if someone dissents then that person should be thrown out, punched, removed from the building. He offers no equity for all but demands respect and adoration from everyone.
By his own words, fellow voters, he does not deserve our support when he cannot stand by his own words or actions. Time to cut him loose. It is time to right our ship of state or book passage with Trump on his Titanic cruise. I know which trip I want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.