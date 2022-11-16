OK, a lot of important and surprising events happened last week Tuesday night and were more exposed the next day.

The red wave fell far short and became a vote of the best qualified vs the less capable. It was most notable in the fact it was not notable. More like a spilled Shirley Temple. Many of the candidates endorsed by Trump failed or fell short of expectations. Most notably, Trump himself stood at the camera early on, before winners were called, and said if my candidates win, I should have “all” the credit. Any who might lose? That blame is all on the candidate. Not Trump’s fault.

