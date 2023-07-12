In answer to one of Roberta Amber’s questions (Press & Dakotan, July 7): The infrastructure cost for the development of the 31st Street and Broadway is for the entire subdivision. It is not fair to imply that the City is spending the money for all the streets, drainage and utilities to serve only one lot within the subdivision. This subdivision has been in the city’s plan for many years.

