Everyone should look up Webster’s definition of “collusion.” Read and understand what that means in relation to the 2020 election.
Now do you understand what Twitter/Facebook pulled off? All with DOJ/FBI/CIA/top Democrats help — in short, people, there was a coup pulled. Is this how you want all U.S. elections run from here on in?
