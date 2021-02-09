Let’s all be more thoughtful about how we use the terms socialism and communism.
To assume or claim they are the same is questionable. Our nation had that discussion in the 1950s when Senator Joseph McCarthy seemed to equate everything he disagreed with to be communist inspired. That idea was discredited then and we should learn from that. It was a divisive time in our nation’s history. I’m reminded of a quote, though not sure of the source: “When I give food to the hungry, they call me a saint; but when I ask why the poor have no food, they call me a communist.”
Have we reached this point in our society where everyone who disagrees with us or has another opinion must be labeled a communist?
