I think that my school is one of the best in the Yankton Elementary School District. Stewart School has a great secretary. She helps us when we need help with something or if we get hurt and the nurse is gone.
Our counselor is awesome, fair, and helps kids with their problems as well if they need counseling.
The staff here at Stewart are amazing. They are kind to us students, help us with our needs, and problems. At Stewart School, our librarian is the best. She always knows the books we like and helps us find them. She has everything organized and she always finds a way to get more and more books for us to read.
This is why I believe our school is the best school in our district!
