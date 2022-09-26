It has come to our attention that rumors are floating around that Hy-Vee is not accepting new customers for Legion delivery. That’s not true. If you are a senior citizen, handicapped and live in the city limits of Yankton, you are eligible for free Legion delivery of your groceries. If you have problems or questions, call 605-760-5941.
