My confidence was a bit shaken as I pulled up to Jenny’s house because my rented baby-blue tuxedo was two sizes too small.
Coach Max Hawk greeted me at the door and said, “Huey, have a seat. Jenny should be out soon.” He sat in his favorite chair with his well-worn pipe in hand. He certainly garnered my attention as he doled out his expectations, along with my responsibilities, of having the privilege to taking his youngest daughter to prom. This is the same thing he did when providing the proper dose of “tough love” to me on the football field, track or YHS hallway. As always, he demanded respect and excellence, and he returned the same to me when I prevailed in sports, school and life, as I tackled being a son, father, husband, businessperson and “Mayor Mike.”
I am so thankful for the impact he had on me and countless others. By the way, I got Jenny home later than he wanted that memorable prom date. He must be saying, “Huey, I let that one slide.”
