Mental and spiritual health are worked hard and stretched very thin. Many say the whole world is out of joint.
Consider the daily drip, drip of scandals by/around the president, crooked cabinet members (e.g. Barr), embarrassment and untrustworthiness of the U.S. before nations, voter suppression, winks toward white supremacy, racism, labels of “suckers”/”losers” on soldiers. One truth, when Trump accuses others, it’s how he acts. Socialism while he leads toward fascism.
The overarching scandal, COVID-19, was botched. Trump knew instantly how lethal it was, it was airborne and other warnings. He did nothing to prepare the nation. Other nations prepared with success. We have the highest death toll in the world.
Other backups? Occasionally a good court case comes down limiting him. We look to Thune and Rounds and they do nothing. No oversight, no relief for people four months after the House gave them a bill.
There is grief — including of loved ones, loss of school, loss of contact with loved ones, loss of church, loss of friends to the Trump Cult.
A cult is based on a lie — also the Trump Cult. The Fox News weed patch, “hate for profit,” does serious damage. If Trump says or the weed patch say it, it’s true. No other reality. People can’t tell between truth and a lie. Jesus gets squeezed out. Hate — e.g. Black Lives Matter. Racism.
All creation groans for Jesus. Nourish mental/spiritual health. Find a peaceful place away from the chaos. Pray. Bible Study. Communion. Hope in the Sunday lessons. Avoid people who can’t tell truth from a lie. Think of Jesus — the truth. Don’t vote for do-nothing candidates. Go to a counselor.
A real lift for me. Three S.D. faith gatherings. Christians, Muslims, Jews, Native Americans, Hindus all gathered in unity toward justice, love and peace.
God is stronger than liars. Jesus defeated sin, death and the power of the devil. Join in that triumph of love! Love — better than hate!
