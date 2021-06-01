In the ‘30s, the Jews were made the big lie and blamed for Germany’s woes.
Today, Liz Cheney speaks truth to the Big Lie and is demoted in the party, now 100% lies.
Moscow Mitch McConnell is honest about his lies. He says his party has a great cancer. He refuses to do anything to help people and blocks every Dem. Proposal; Mr. Thune is No. 2. Like the auricle and ventricle of the heart, two parties are to constitutionally work in sync. Heart trouble and cancer.
COVID was called a hoax and would be gone by Easter 2020. 582,000 yell from the grave — “it’s a lie.” Truth is 2 million plus people vaccinated in 100 days and is a modern miracle.
Remember the lies about the election. Crop prices will tumble and the stock market will tank. Truth — beans at $16 and corn at $7 and the market at 34,000 plus. Yes, market will make an adjustment, but the empty lies stand. The lie about Dems is socialism — truth is, I received several socialism farm checks from Mr. Trump.
When people listen to false prophets or make false gods other than God, it is idolatry.
The Bible talks about fables, myths, genealogies (today white nationalism) and today add wild conspiracy theories, all contradict faith. Faith in Jesus, active in love.
I go for truth — to Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I respect other religions. Father, for care of the earth and all races as his children. Jesus, who gives me forgiveness, salvation, freedom and power to love as He said, God and neighbor. Holy Spirit, for discernment on false gods/prophets and guidance as a disciple of Jesus.
I go to the Constitution for truth in government. For medical advice, I go to doctors and science. For truth, reputable reporters.
Truth is important. It directs the right turns for today and eternity. Jesus-truth sets us free.
