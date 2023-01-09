Last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law will create new economic opportunities for Americans for the next decade — and beyond. Here at home, the law will have some incredible outcomes for South Dakota as it allocates funds in the state to the places where we need it most.
Notably, the law leans into our state’s all-of-the-above energy solutions so that South Dakota will continue to experience secure, independent, and low-emission sources of energy. The importance of that is something Gov. Kristi Noem understands well.
Recently, Noem signed a proclamation commemorating National Clean Energy Week. She also authored an op-ed highlighting how South Dakota is investing in an all-of-the-above approach to energy that puts America first, which includes a new biofuels facility that is the largest economic investment in our state’s history.
As a Young Republican, it is great to see this kind of leadership coming from conservative leaders like Noem. Both her commitment to advancing clean energy in a way that works for South Dakota, and the support for bipartisan clean energy policies by our state’s congressional leaders, will go a long way in helping power a stronger, cleaner economy here in South Dakota and across the country.
