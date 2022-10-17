It is with a heavy heart that I resign from being the “bike” guy for Yankton. A combination of age and deteriorating medical conditions dictate that I do this. For 15 years it was an awesome ride to collect bikes and balls of all kinds and basketball hoops, etc. from a 30-mile radius of Yankton.
A giant “thank you” to everyone that helped in any way with this endeavor.
