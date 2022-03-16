As a proud American and South Dakotan, I would like to know why Gov. Kristi Noem has secretly encouraged Russian oligarchs to hide their ill-gotten gains in our state.
In my opinion, Ms. Noem and the others responsible should be investigated and charged with criminal fraud if justified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.