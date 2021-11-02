The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is doing a wonderful community service with their project of making quilts and then presenting them to veterans. These ladies not only sew in each stitch with love in their hearts for the veterans, but they also supply all their own materials. Really an act of devotion above and beyond.
As the wife of a recent recipient, it was a joy to meet Dawn and Dorothea and actually thank the lady who made the quilt. Their timely and warm presentation is well done.
On behalf of all veterans who have received a quilt and for those who will be recipients in the future, a very heartfelt thank you, thank you, thank you.
