We enjoyed another successful summer at Safety City! We worked with a combined total of 114 children this year. We look forward to seeing many of these youngsters again in 2022 for the next step in their Safety City education and we welcome all children between the ages of 3 and 7 who have not yet attended our classes.
This all wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many people and businesses around the Yankton community. First, we would like to thank Calvary Baptist Church for allowing us to use their space every year to not only teach and hold our graduations, but to also store all of our materials and pedal cars. We also want to thank the Yankton Police Department for offering this program to our town’s youth and for stopping by to show us their uniforms, police cars, and police dog. We even got to tour the police department in our Safety City Part 2 class!
Finally, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who came to visit or allowed us to take a trip to see them: Yankton Fire Department, Army Corps of Engineers, Yankton County EMTs, Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, Ace Bike and Fitness, Heartland Humane Society, Yankton Emergency Management, Pizza Ranch, Nurse Randi Kindle, Dr. Willman (Yankton Medical Clinic), Dam Fireworks and 4-H.
We look forward to their continued support in the following years! Have a SAFE rest of the summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.