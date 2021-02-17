Hello to South Dakota Trump lovers. Sorry for your loss. The Trump era has been the age of unusual ideas. Democrats are called baby eaters, perverts, witches and communists. A guy wears a T-shirt saying 6 million was not enough while he says the holocaust never happened. Climate change is a hoax. COVID-19 is a hoax. The world is flat. Trump was chosen by God and the election was stolen because crowd size doesn’t lie. Jewish people have a space ray gun and are shooting California. School shootings didn’t happen. Is there something in our drinking water?
Can we bring it down a notch? What’s wrong with evidence-based thinking and facts based on carefully researched data from experts in areas they have studied their whole adult lives? It would make for a much saner world and would improve our chances of solving important problems like social injustice, income disparity, climate change, poor health care, education and better employment. It’s almost like someone is trying to muddy up the water so that nothing gets accomplished. Who could that be?
Enough weird extremism. Leave the dark side and come to the light. Democrats don’t eat babies, but we do like logical reasoning and looking to the future to make a better world. Support local democrats because they support you. They listen to you. Vote out Kristi Noem. During a full moon at midnight, what does she eat anyway? We know the feral politics of the extreme right does not work. We can work together and feel good about what we do. Be a problem solver and make the system work for us. Join a better team.
