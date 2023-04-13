LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in March!
There were 151 donors who donated 128 units of life-saving blood at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 384 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity.
Milestone donors included: Eileen Honner — 18 Gallons; Monica Dwyer — 16 Gallons; John Boden — 13 Gallons; Edward Steffen — 13 Gallons; Duane Bennett — 12 Gallons; Keith Deutscher — 10 Gallons; Daniel Broders — 8 Gallons; Albert Schumacher — 8 Gallons; Timothy Philips — 7 Gallons; Patti Loeffler — 7 Gallons; Elmer Ward — 7 Gallons; James Fuchs — 6 Gallons; Kevin Heiman — 5 Gallons; Darrell Wilking — 5 Gallons; Cole Blom — 4 Gallons; Michele Becker — 4 Gallons; Mark Becker — 3 Gallons; Claude Lester — 3 Gallons; Rose Webb — 2 Gallons; Stanley Schaeffer — 2 Gallons; Michael Slama — 2 Gallons; Judith Heffele — 2 Gallons; Birch Hilton — 2 Gallons; Tecla Braxton — 1 Gallons; James Sieperda — 1 Gallon; Michael Danh — 1 Gallon; Brian Bellmer — 1 Gallon; Kellie Cameron — 1 Gallon
The LifeServe Blood Center in Yankton is located at 2901 Broadway Ave and is open every Monday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.
