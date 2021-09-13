We wish to thank the Tabor Alumni that attended the eighth all school reunion from Tabor High School. This was the 50th anniversary of the class of 1971 which was the last graduating class from Tabor High School when they closed. A wonderful time was had all day long on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The golfers, corn hole, euchre and pinochle players had a full day of enjoyment and reminiscing.
Thanks to Sherry Povondra, Evie Kronaizl, Cathy Lucas and Marilyn Sestak for providing lunch on Sunday. The many committee members that helped plan the reunion was greatly appreciated. The Keg from Tabor provided a special and delicious Czech meal for all those in attendance in the evening.
A group of young people worked as servers for the group. A special thank you to Jean Hunhoff for providing snacks, prizes and acting as MC for the group and Gary Kronaizl as her assistant.
The next reunion will be held on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
