I feel the urge to discuss what is truly going on around us. As a person born in the 1980s and raised in the ‘90s, I wonder what’s happened and where the United States is headed?

When you turn on the news or look at any type of social media, it’s such a jaded picture of the truth. Whether it pertains to the presidency, LGBTQ rights, Roe v. Wade, state spending, Republican or Democrat, make no mistake we are heading in a darker direction than we’ve ever been. Everyone feels like they are being attacked. How do we figure out a way to live together and not affect our neighbors in a negative way? I’m not sure it’s even possible anymore, but something dramatically needs to change.

