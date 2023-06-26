I feel the urge to discuss what is truly going on around us. As a person born in the 1980s and raised in the ‘90s, I wonder what’s happened and where the United States is headed?
When you turn on the news or look at any type of social media, it’s such a jaded picture of the truth. Whether it pertains to the presidency, LGBTQ rights, Roe v. Wade, state spending, Republican or Democrat, make no mistake we are heading in a darker direction than we’ve ever been. Everyone feels like they are being attacked. How do we figure out a way to live together and not affect our neighbors in a negative way? I’m not sure it’s even possible anymore, but something dramatically needs to change.
As Midwesterners, and specifically southeast South Dakota, I feel that some courtesies we offer aren’t necessarily the same as they would be on the coast or in a large city. Honestly, some of them are starting to fade even here. When was the last time you drove down the road and waved at someone driving the opposite way? As a kid, almost EVERYONE did this just as a neighborly gesture. Now, if you do that, you get funny looks or wonder what could possibly be wrong with that person. Common sense in communities has faded, and people have looked inward to protect themselves and their family. Values no longer matter. We only focus on what one political party or the other says. Where did common sense go?
How do we get back to taking care of our neighbors in times of need, or helping our community in an impactful way? We’re in a society that lives mostly paycheck to paycheck. People scramble and scrape every day of their lives and don’t ever LIVE and enjoy life. It’s scary to think what life might look like for our children and grandchildren. I worry for their well-being and whether we/they will have a country or home left to live in.
Hopefully, people realize where we are headed before it’s too late.
