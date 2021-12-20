I’d like to extend a huge “Thank You” to Dr. Wayne Kindle and all the staff at the Yankton School District who are in charge of cancelling school when the weather is questionable. You prove safety is number one for our children, teachers, bus drivers, and staff. That is greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work!
