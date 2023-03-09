This is my opinion about homeless people. I think we should help them. No one knows what they could be going through. They could’ve just got kicked out of their house or lost their job or any other circumstances. It makes me sad seeing people outside in the burning hot or freezing cold.
It especially makes me sad seeing kids or animals. It makes me sad about kids because it’s not their fault and seeing them hungry, thirsty, in bad weather, and not getting good sleep is heartbreaking. It makes me sad as an animal lover to see them outside in the bad weather, hungry, and thirsty. It makes me want to help them more and more!
