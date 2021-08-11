In support of Bonnie Whatling’s “Peaceful and Patriotic” letter (Press & Dakotan, July 23). It’s amazing that the Democrats line up and happily take their daily dose diaper material feed to them. The Avon preacher man represents socialism at its best. Always using others’ money.
Maxine Waters has done all right for a Black person but strives to hold back members of her own race. The same with Al Sharpton/Stacey Abrams. All seem to cry about the past sins of slavery, which was wrong. But none speak out about the current active slave market in India/China/Pakistan/Bangladesh/Uzbekistan, not to mention the Marxism/socialist country’s world over. Such a failing model and yet they promote it.
Democrats cry, “Let’s get to bottom of 1/6.” Well, start looking reading the bipartisan Senate report. Yet, they ignore the inflation — which doesn’t care what your party affiliation is. Why don’t the Democrats speak up about Hunter Biden and child porn on his computer?
Trump never incited people. Millions didn’t go riot like BLM/ANTIFA. Did people gather on Broadway of Yankton and protest? No, it was the Democrats in D.C that allowed the Jan. 6 incident. Face the facts. Quit lining up for your daily dose of hate being spoon-fed to you. Enjoy what we have. If you don’t like it. Cuba/Venezuela/Mexico is just a plane flight away. You can access Cuba through Mexico.
