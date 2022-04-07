I read the Letter to the Editor from Fran Johnson (Press & Dakotan, March 31). I quickly knew I did not agree with him on anything, but then came a sentence that sent a chill down my spine. While praising the governor for her COVID plan, based on “[leaving] it up to the people … to do what they thought best for themselves,” he said: “Sure, some people died, but the majority of them would have died anyway from illnesses.”
At one level, this was something I’ve heard others say, or imply, and it ignores the obvious fact that nearly all of us — except those killed by accidents, war, or other violence — are eventually going to die “anyway from illnesses.” Honestly, since that’s so, why do we bother with health care at all?
But the other — I hope, unintended — meaning of this statement is what terrifies me. Do we really think those who are ill, elderly, or disabled should be allowed to die because keeping them alive might not seem “best for ourselves”?
God forbid we should be asked to give up some of our personal freedom to help protect those who are more susceptible to a virus than we might be. God forbid we try everything we can to protect human life in a time of pandemic because “the majority of them would have died anyway.”
How many deaths, of how many parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, strangers, are acceptable so we can have our own way?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.