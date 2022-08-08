We would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in July! There were 215 donors registered and 235 units of life saving blood donated at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 705 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity.
• Milestone Donors: Sheri Bovero, Yankton — 1 gallon; Melissa Graham, Laurel, Neb. — 1 gallon; Robert Ausdemore, Yankton — 1 gallon; Jean Zobel, Freeman — 1 gallon; Carol Huffman, Yankton — 2 gallons; Douglas Haug, Springfield — 3 gallons; Allen Leader, Niobrara — 3 gallons; Victoria Konken, Yankton — 4 gallons; Keith Eickhoff, Yankton — 4 gallons; Brent Mutchelknaus, Irene — 4 gallons; Robin Wherry, Vermillion — 5 gallons; Matthew Nighbert, Yankton — 6 gallons; Ann Jared, Mission Hill — 6 gallons; Evelyn Kloucek, Tabor — 7 gallons; Kim Termansen, Yankton — 7 gallons; Ray Haenfler, Avon — 7 gallons; Kenneth Stucky, Yankton — 9 gallons; Carolyn Steffen, Crofton, Neb. — 10 gallons; Delores Kafka, Yankton — 10 gallons; David Becker, Yankton — 13 gallons; Allen Schroeder, Fordyce, Neb. — 14 gallons; David Stibral, Tabor — 15 gallons; Richard Fuhrer, Gayville — 15 gallons
