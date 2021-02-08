My battery chose to die the other day at the drive-in window of the First Dakota National Bank. Two guys — employees at the bank — jumped in their truck and, with their jumper cables, got me started on a bitterly cold day and even followed me home to see me get home safely. How neat is that?
There are wonderful caring people in our beautiful little city! Many thanks, guys!
