Every woman knows a woman or is a woman who has experienced a form of violence or gross-intimidation instigated by a male. Sadly, it is inherent to being female. Wednesday, Nov. 16 each member of the House was asked to cast a vote determining whether Rep. Paul Gosar, should be stripped of his committee assignments for publishing a violent video depicting Gosar’s stabbing and killing of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson voted there should be no consequence for Gosar. The question at hand is, “Is it permissible to post violent acts against a workplace-peer on social media?” Johnson’s answer, by virtue of his vote, is “Yes. Go ahead and do so.”
Johnson’s vote runs contrary to what most citizens, male or female, would experience at their job sites. If an employee would post a graphic video on social media of a violent stabbing-death of a colleague, their employer would point the employee to the door that very day. The posting of the video would not be dismissed as a joke, nor would the employee be given a warning or a demand for sensitivity-training to remain employed. There would be an immediate termination of employment, rightfully so.
South Dakota voters see what Johnson permits Gosar to do, and it is deeply troubling because what happens in Congress creates an echo chamber. When the unacceptable becomes acceptable at the highest levels, permission is granted nationwide, in action and/or on social media. Johnson did nothing to call out or stop Gosar. It was much easier for Johnson to watch Ocasio-Cortez sound a warning than challenge Gosar, the perpetrator. Gosar left the hearing, didn’t apologize and retweeted the video as a symbolic middle-finger gesture to what conspired. This is startling, but not at all surprising, especially to females.
Ultimately, Democrats and two Republicans, who possessed political and moral courage, voted to dismiss Gosar of his committee assignments, which was the minimum punishment. What is deeply disturbing is Johnson, our lone representative, couldn’t find it within himself to do the same, and voters, especially females, must remember this.
