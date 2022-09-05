The 2022 Riverboat Days Parade is now history and what a great event it was. The theme was “lil’ bit Country, lil’ bit Rock n Roll.” There were 124 outstanding entries, many decorated to match the theme. Much of the parade route was packed, the weather was great and there was an unbelievable effort made by the people and businesses of the Yankton area.
Thank you to all those that helped make the 39th annual parade a total success. The committee thanks the City of Yankton, especially the Police, Parks and Street Departments, Yankton Riders, Yankton VFW Post 791 Honor Guard and other Honor Guards, Yankton Public School District, Yankton High School Band, Parade Judges and Announcers.
